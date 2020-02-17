'Yukon Men' Might Be Over but There's a New Project With Stan Zuray in the Works

Yukon Men fulfills the human fascination of "roughing it" as a permanent lifestyle. Who hasn't, once or twice, thought about how cool and adventurous it'd be to go completely off the grid and ditch the "traditional" way of life: going to school, going to more school, getting a job, struggling to pay bills, and going to baby showers we couldn't care less about,

Stan Zuray is one of those adventurous badasses who decide to actually do it, but what happened to the popular show he was on?