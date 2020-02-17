We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
yukon-men-1581747239641.jpg
Source: Discovery

'Yukon Men' Might Be Over but There's a New Project With Stan Zuray in the Works

Yukon Men fulfills the human fascination of "roughing it" as a permanent lifestyle. Who hasn't, once or twice, thought about how cool and adventurous it'd be to go completely off the grid and ditch the "traditional" way of life: going to school, going to more school, getting a job, struggling to pay bills, and going to baby showers we couldn't care less about,

Stan Zuray is one of those adventurous badasses who decide to actually do it, but what happened to the popular show he was on?

While Yukon Men follows the lives of various Jeremiah Johnson types, Stan quickly became a fan favorite for multiple reasons. The first: his backstory. The man grew up in a pretty rough area of Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts where money was very tight. From a young age, he had learned to not only save but make a decent amount of money. But that didn't mean he liked dough. To Stan, it was something to loathe as it took him away from his father.