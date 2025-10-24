2v2 'Clash Royale' Was Beloved, and Then It Was Suddenly Gone — What Happened? "Their temporary solution was removing the play again button — maybe the removal is just for working on a permanent fix?" By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 24 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Jynxzi Live

Mobile gaming has become an omnipresent phenomenon over the past decade and a half. Not only are mobile games convenient, but they're accessible to an increasing audience of users who might not otherwise be able to play without a console or personal computer.

Game developers at Supercell have figured out how to harness this audience, providing some of the top mobile games in the world. Including, of course, Clash Royale. Clash Royale comes in multiple versions and offers several different gameplay options, including the beloved 2v2 Clash Royale. Or, at least, it used to include 2v2. The game suddenly disappeared in 2025, leaving fans bereft. Here's what happened to the beloved 2v2.

What happened to 2v2 'Clash Royale'?

Mobile gaming is often a mix of single-player and multiplayer options. For Clash Royale players, 2v2 was more than a multiplayer option. It was the equivalent of a virtual town square, a social gathering point for game enthusiasts to gather, try their skills, improve, and connect with other players. So, when it abruptly disappeared in 2025, fans were understandably upset.

And, unfortunately, there's not a lot of information as to why the game option disappeared and when, or if, it might ever return. One Reddit user speculated that players were exploiting a glitch, and Supercell removed it to fix the issue. They wrote, "Not to give Supercell too much credit lol, but I think it has to do with the bug people were exploiting during 2v2 leagues that caused the other team’s game to crash. Their temporary solution was removing the play again button — maybe the removal is just for working on a permanent fix?"

On the same Reddit thread, multiple users were expressing that the 2v2 option was the only one they played, threatening to delete the whole game if it doesn't return. As of October 2025, it still hadn't returned, although rumors suggest that Supercell plans to bring it back in future updates. It remains to be seen if those rumors materialize.

Beef up with these evolutions for 'Clash Royale' after 2025 brought some unbeatable options.

So, if you're one of the fans bereft over the lost of 2v2, what can you do? Well, you can beef up on your evolutions in the meantime. Fandomwire collected a list of the best evolutions after 2025 updates kicked things up a notch, and here's what you should focus on.

Per the outlet, these are the ones you won't want to miss out on: Valkyrie

Wallbreakers

Inferno Dragon

Zap

Royal Giant

Executioner

Goblin Cage

Cannon

Skeleton Army

Snowball.