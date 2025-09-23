What Happened to SaxKixAve? Why the Duo Split and Where the Members Are Now “It’s been a fun five years, guys. Time to say bye for now." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 23 2025, 11:48 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/SaxKixAve

For five years, SaxKixAve brought a bold mix of rap and jazz music that stood out on playlists everywhere. Fans loved the duo’s fresh sound and creative live shows, where hip-hop flowed seamlessly with brass and saxophone melodies.

Now, listeners are asking what happened to SaxKixAve after the group’s social media quietly confirmed their split. With Alfred Banks and Albert Allenback moving in new directions, the project has officially wrapped. But as fans wonder what happened, the music they left behind is still making noise.

What happened to SaxKixAve and where are they now?

Formed in 2019, SaxKixAve consisted of Alfred Banks (rapper) and Albert Allenback (saxophonist/producer). Their connection came from mutual musical circles in New Orleans, and their sound landed them features on streaming platforms and shows across the region. They had a small but loyal fanbase. The breakup was announced with a Facebook post on June 18, 2025.

It said, “It’s been a fun five years, guys. Time to say bye for now! Two eps, one album, and plenty of JAMS! Thanks for the love, support, and all-around good vibes. Remember: Search SaxKixAve everywhere to hear our music, watch the videos, and relive the cool moments!" No major reason like drama or conflict was cited; the band continued to comment back to people on the post that Alfred was focusing on a solo career, linking to his personal Facebook profile. Rumors started as fans wondered what had happened.

People took to Reddit in September 2025 to understand what's going on. One user asked, "So I saw Banks’s post. He’s solo again." One commented, "It seems like clash of personalities that ended with them with lawyers dissolving their partnership." Another said, "Banks definitely said some s--t on his live that was a bit less than professional/fueled by emotion, but not too sinister IIRC. I never looked too deep into anything he said in those moments, and just chalked it up to 'creative differences.'"

Where can you listen to their music?

Even with the duo disbanded, fans can still hear everything SaxKixAve made together. Their back catalog, including EPs and their album "Terrell Charbonneau," remains available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Bandcamp, and others. Alfred is now promoting music under his own name, keeping up momentum through solo releases, performances, and social media updates. Meanwhile, Albert is also exploring his individual path with new projects in production and instrumental work.

Both artists seem excited about what comes next. They have expressed that while this chapter has closed, the synergy they built together will inform their solo art. Fans are staying tuned for new tracks, gigs, and collaborations now released under their individual names.