Damon Dash's Attorney Revealed Why Damon Filed for Bankruptcy After a Successful Career in Music

People who find success in the music industry can look for alternative ways to generate revenue. Fashion brands, television deals, and live shows are some of the ways in which acclaimed singers and producers can make an extra dollar. Unfortunately, not every artist or record executive is able to find another source of income. When the situation gets rough, filing for bankruptcy starts to look like a viable solution.

When he first struck gold in the industry, Damon Dash never imagined that he would be stuck in a complicated situation many years later. The record executive filed for bankruptcy, shocking those who might have expected him to be a millionaire after working with many famous artists. Why did Damon file for bankruptcy? Here's what we know about the financial situation of the producer who used to be friends with Jay-Z.

Why did Damon Dash file for bankruptcy?

According to The Los Angeles Times, Damon filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy because he owes a lot of money to several people. The report states that the record executive owes north of $25 million to the likes of the United States government and his ex-partners. On September 7, it was also said that Damon only had around $4,000 to his name, with a couple of weapons, his cell phone, and $100 in cash being his most valuable possessions.

The main reason as to why Damon filed for Chapter 7 is the weight of his $19 million debt to the government in the form of taxes. The details of the deficit are unknown, but the number is big enough to understand why Damon is taking such extreme measures to handle his finances. The record executive also owes $648,000 in domestic support obligations to his ex-wife, Rachel Roy. Damon's ex-girlfriend, Cindy Morales, is also mentioned in the petition as one of the people who are owed cash.

The Los Angeles Times also mentioned that Damon's lawyer, Brian D. Zinn, had something to say about his client's situation: "While it may come with a negative societal preconceived notion, bankruptcy is simply a legal tool that many successful people have used to restructure their obligations to make their debts more manageable." The bankruptcy filing could potentially allow Damon to approach his finances in a different way, while eliminating some of his debts.

What is Damon Dash's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damon has a net worth of -$25 million. Yes, as in negative money. During an interview with The Breakfast Club, the producer dove into the reasoning behind his decision. The bankruptcy status was pursued in order to make paying Damon's debts an easier challenge. Nevertheless, the change brought his net worth down by a considerable amount.

