Why Did My Spotify Playlist Disappear? The Explanation Behind This Frustrating iOS Glitch "Yo Spotify fix your app Please tryna fall asleep to my rainfall music." Spotify continues to post to social media as users grow increasingly frustrated with no answer in sight

When you pay for a service, you expect it to be delivered as agreed upon. So when you log into your paid Spotify account, or even a free account, you expect it to work as promised. Unfortunately, iOS users found themselves frustrated in May 2025 after things seemed to be going wrong.

Things like playlists mysteriously disappearing, leaving people's favorite tune lists missing in the ether. So when users ask, "why did my Spotify playlist disappear?" We have to turn to Spotify itself for an answer. Here's what we know.

Source: Spotify

Why did my Spotify playlists disappear?

On the Spotify help blog, an increasing number of people asking about their playlists disappearing started cropping up in early May 2025. All of these complaints seemed centered on users who access the platform from iOS devices. In one "Help" topic, a user pointed out that they were able to see their playlists after accessing Spotify through a web browser, but they were simply unavailable on their iOS device.

Some users even complained on the thread that their account had been "all but unusable" for weeks now, still seeking answers in late May. So what happened? Unfortunately, Spotify has not been forthcoming with an answer. Without addressing the topic directly, they released an update which brought Spotify to version 9.0.46.

But the update did nothing to address the frustrations of iOS users. As of now, Spotify is mum on the topic and frustrated Spotify premium users who have paid for an account they feel they can barely use are begging for a solution. The account keeps posting to social media as comments fill up demanding answers, but so far the app has yet to issue a statement.

TikTok users started to panic over the lack of a solution.

As the problem seemed to escalate, and provided inconsistent issues for users across multiple platforms, people took to TikTok to air their concerns and share what was going wrong for them.

In response to one video asking why half of their playlists were gone and no songs were clickable, several users shared commiseration. One wrote, "mine is doing this too but it’s working on my iPad and stuff idk what’s happening!" Another added, "IT'S HAPPENING TO ME TOO ON MY LAP AND PHONE!"

Others bemoaned the loss of their playlists and hoped that they would be restored once Spotify actually acknowledges and addresses the issue. In the same comment section, one user offered a possible glimmer of hope, writing, "THIS HAPPENED TO ME THIS MORNING I NEED ME MUSIC TO LOOK MYSTERIOUS DURING SCHOOL💔 I updated, deleted re installed, logged out and in, eventually it fixed itself!"

Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be a universal fix and hasn't solved the issue for everyone. Until Spotify acknowledges and addresses the issue, users will continue to be frustrated while waiting for an answer. For now, some users suggest accessing it through the web or non-iOS devices in the hopes that it might still work. Whether or not that actually provides a temporary solution seems to be inconsistent and variable though, so it's not fool-proof. But it is something.