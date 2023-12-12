Home > FYI Presale Codes From Spotify Can Help You Get Concert Tickets Sooner — Here's What You Should Know How do Spotify presale codes work? These codes can be helpful for buying concert tickets before anyone else. Here's how they work and how to get one. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Dec. 12 2023, Published 11:51 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Spotify presale codes can help you get concert tickets sooner than others.

Getting one is something of an exclusive perk.

Here's what you should know about how to get one and what you can do with it.

Article continues below advertisement

It happened again. Your favorite band or musician is going on tour and will arrive in your area to put on a concert. You get all jazzed up to purchase tickets, take some time off, and dedicate your whole day to attending the event and jamming out with hundreds if not thousands of other fans to your favorite songs being performed live. But as soon as you enter the online queue to buy tickets, they're sold out before you can even choose your seats.

It's a problem that has plagued many an amateur music lover, generating a culture in which dedicated fans essentially camp out with their computers hours ahead of planned ticket sales to ensure their spot in a concert. Luckily, there are ways for folks to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to snapping up tickets. For instance, Spotify offers presale codes for certain users that give people an advantage on concerts. Here's everything you should know about how they work and how to get them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Spotify

Spotify offers presale codes for dedicated listeners.

The process of buying concert tickets for popular musicians hasn't changed all that much, if you think about it. While people no longer have to literally camp out on a line to get them nor do they run into constant busy signals ordering over the phone, the warts-and-all procedures have been completely digitized so that folks can experience all the stress of purchasing concert tickets on their computers or phones. Thankfully, Spotify has presale codes for uber fans of popular musicians.

Article continues below advertisement

Like discount codes or offer codes for sweet deals on merchandise, Spotify's presale codes grant holders access to advanced concert ticket sales that take place before tickets are sold to the general public. Once you obtain one, you can navigate to your preferred ticketing app and find whatever upcoming event there is for your favorite musical artist. Click on the presale option of there is one, and you'll be prompted to enter the code to grant you access.

When you do, you'll be given a huge advantage in buying tickets before the general public. The same due diligence for ticket purchases still applies, as there will still be other people using similar codes to get their tickets early just like you. However, Spotify's presale codes are still a great way to boost your chances of obtaining tickets.

Article continues below advertisement

Can all artists that I love do @Spotify presale codes now?!? Bought my @Louis_Tomlinson tickets with absolutely no stress in under 2 minutes this morning! My mental health thanks you!! #LTWorldTour2020 pic.twitter.com/cgNwQDeX8Y — Katelyn (@kmsander4) October 30, 2019

Spotify presale codes are available to any Spotify user.

Spotify's presale codes may be useful off the bat, but you also have to get one first. Luckily, it's as easy as listening to your favorite musicians. Literally. Regular Spotify users are sent emails containing presale codes for upcoming concerts for the bands and musical acts they listen to most often. In other words, if you listen to your favorite musician as often as possible, presale codes will come flying your way.