Why Are Singers Always Wearing Earpieces on Stage? Here's What We Know

Vocal coach Beth Roars writes, "Musicians are four times more likely to deal with noise-induced hearing loss and 57 percent more likely to develop tinnitus."

She continues, "Listening to anything above 85 decibels for extended periods puts you at risk of hearing damage." IEMs block out the amplified instrument sounds, which protects the singer's ears and allows them to hear the mix at a lower volume than the audience in the arena.