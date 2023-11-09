Home > FYI People Are Boycotting Starbucks Amid Ties to Pro-Palestine Union A union with ties to Starbucks spoke out in support of Palestine and now some people aren't spending their hard-earned money on the popular coffee. By Melissa Willets Nov. 9 2023, Published 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Starbucks stepped in it when a union with ties to the coffee company allegedly spoke out in support of Palestine amid the war with Israel.

Espresso lovers may not be spending their hard-earned money at the chain following the now-deleted sentiments.

Other companies like McDonald's and Disney are also in hot water for taking a position in the conflict.

Article continues below advertisement

The morning coffee run ritual may not be the same for some people who are furious that a union with ties to Starbucks has taken sides in the war between Israel and Palestine. Full details are ahead, including what other companies pro-Israel and pro-Palestine supporters are asking consumers to boycott.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why are people boycotting Starbucks in 2023?

As the war rages on between Israel and Hamas, and anti-semitic tensions escalate here in the U.S., Starbucks devotees were horrified to see that Starbucks Workers United, which is an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union, shared a social media post that expressed support for the violent attacks against Israel.

The post reportedly read, "Solidarity with Palestine!" but it has since been deleted. But the damage has been done, and at least one barista, who shares content using the handle @ambrose_darling on TikTok, claims that the subsequent boycott has had an effect on sales.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the barista, who shares that she turned in her notice due to the company's pro-Palestine stance, the Starbucks where she worked has been less crowded and fewer mobile orders are coming in.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, a Starbucks manager who works in an airport shared on Twiiter that "even we're feeling the protests" and confessed that they have seen half their usual volume of customers. Given the location, the store doesn't usually feel the effects of a boycott.

It's important to note that Starbuck is suing its union over the controversial posts, per ABC News. "We strongly disagree with the views expressed by Workers United, including its local affiliates, union organizers and those who identify as members of 'Starbucks Workers United' — none of these groups speak for Starbucks Coffee Company and do not represent our company's views, positions, or beliefs," Sara Kelly, the executive vice president and chief partner officer at Starbucks, said in the statement.

Article continues below advertisement

McDonald's and Disney are also in hot water over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Starbucks isn't the only popular brand that people are boycotting in light of recent events. On the opposite side of the issue, franchise owners of McDonald's restaurants in Israel offered free food to Israeli military members, a move that didn't sit well with some consumers.

Global brands like Mc'Donald's, Starbucks & Disney are facing a stock downturn, triggered by a worldwide boycott due to their support for Israel 🇮🇱 military actions in Gaza.

Please keep on Boycotting. pic.twitter.com/tJsSDpOXfQ — Nafha Ismail (@Nafha1997) November 1, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Pro-Palestine consumers are similarly calling for a boycott of Disney given the company's support of Israel. One Twitter post calls out not only McDonald's and Disney, but a host of other companies that support Israel.