"Toxicity" Left Spotify Suddenly, and Fans Were Not Ready To Say Goodbye to the 2001 Album "Toxicity" isn't the only album that suddenly disappeared from Spotify. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 1 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/System of a Down

Whether you still prefer to own CDs or even vinyls rather than stream music, it's hard to deny the allure of having millions of songs on the palm of your hand. That is, of course, if those songs remain there and aren't suddenly booted from whatever music streaming app you use. That's what happened with the System of a Down album "Toxicity" on Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 30, 2025, users reported on social media that the album suddenly disappeared from the app. Other albums were still available, but that one specifically was seemingly taken down. Many were left wondering why "Toxicity" got removed from Spotify and whether or not more System of a Down albums would follow. This isn't the first time this has happened, but it still didn't make it easy for longtime fans to lose access to the 2001 album. So, what happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Why did "Toxicity" get removed from Spotify?

When one user shared on Reddit that they lost access to "Toxicity," others commented to share that the album was gone for them too. Spotify did not release a statement about why "Toxicity" was removed or why other albums from the band remained available to stream.

One possible reason could be a licensing issue. According to the Spotify Community, when the licensing for songs or albums expires on Spotify, they are removed. More often than not, however, those songs and albums return once the licensing issue is resolved and a contract is renewed, which typically doesn't take too long. Luckily for System of a Down fans, that's what happened with "Toxicity."

Article continues below advertisement

Toxicity, the acclaimed album from System of a Down, has disappeared. pic.twitter.com/m7F1GuegOu — crazy ass moments in nu metal history (@numetal_moment) April 30, 2025

On May 1, 2025, less than 24 hours after users reported the album being taken off Spotify, many reported back to the same Reddit thread to share that it was back. "Aaand it's back now," one user commented on the Reddit thread. "Balance of the universe has been restored." Though for some longtime fans, it was a dark 12 hours or so when they thought they lost the chance to stream "Toxicity" for the foreseeable future.

Article continues below advertisement

Other songs and albums have disappeared from Spotify in the past.

In the past, users have reported other songs and albums being removed from Spotify. While it might be a licensing issue in some cases, other times, it's because certain artists requested to have their music removed from the streaming app. According to Spotify's support site, artists can issue a takedown request to their label or distributor. Then, the request will be made to Spotify.

one of my favorite albums of all time removed from spotify AND nobody is gagging on it this morning i am absolutely furious — discount thor (@fatherpineapple) May 1, 2025