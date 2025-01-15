Does Spotify Stop After Playing One Song? Here's How to Fix the Issue Yourself If your Spotify app freezes after playing one song, here's how to fix it! By D.M. Published Jan. 15 2025, 9:45 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Some Spotify users have reported a recurring issue where the app plays a single song and then pauses. Music lovers are then tasked with finding their own methods to restart their music. For some, closing and restarting the app is not a big deal — as it only takes a few seconds. However, others view this playlist interruption as a real issue. This problem has been seen across various devices, including desktops, smartphones, and tablets.

“This is happening just to me (from four accounts I'm the only one with this problem). Every time I play and playlist, it will play just one song and stops. It happens in desktop, my iPad, and Android versions. In the Android version only it will go to something called "DJ" but it doesn't play,” wrote one Spotify user. While others, who are not using Android devices, have reported similar problems. Here’s why your Spotify interface might be freezing and some tips to fix it.

Source: Unsplash

Why is your Spotify stopping after playing one song?

Spotify users have reported that the music-playing application will stop after a single song. The Spotify Community webpage is filled with complaints from users who cannot seem to keep their music going. However, Spotify has addressed this and their explanation seems fairly simple.

Several factors can contribute to playback issues on Spotify. App glitches may occur when bugs disrupt normal playback. A weak or unstable internet connection can also cause interruptions, leading to songs playing only once before pausing. Additionally, certain device settings, such as battery optimization features or data-saving modes, can interfere with Spotify's functionality. Finally, using an outdated version of the app may contain unresolved bugs that impact playback.

Anyone else having stupid issues with @Spotify and it not playing more than one song and then just stops playing. The best part is that it plays the ads before it then doesn’t continue. Wtf — Jason Scherer (@SchererJa1) January 8, 2025

Fixing the Spotify pausing problems is very easy.

Spotify has acknowledged playback issues in the past and has provided guidance through its support channels. They recommend users experiencing playback problems to follow the troubleshooting steps before panicking. Additionally, Spotify's online community forums are filled with users sharing their experiences and troubleshooting solutions.

If you are experiencing playback issues with Spotify, try the following solutions. First, restart the app by closing it completely and reopening it to check if the problem persists. Next, ensure your device has a stable internet connection, and if you're using Wi-Fi, consider restarting your router. Make sure you're using the latest version of the Spotify app, as updates often include bug fixes that could resolve playback issues.

Source: Unsplash