'Clash of Clans' Responded to Fans Whose Supercell ID Names Were Suddenly Changed Players are only allowed to change their ID name once. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 17 2025, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: Supercell

One of the most important things about setting up a gaming account, for some players, is figuring out what their username will be. For even more serious gamers, it's that much more important because it's what their potential fans and followers will remember them by. So when Clash of Clans fans saw their Supercell ID names had changed, seemingly overnight, many were left wondering why. And, understandably, they were also pretty peeved.

Article continues below advertisement

Routine maintenance and updates are nothing new for online games like Clash of Clans. But when apparent ID name changes were part of that on June 16, 2025, players were left wondering how to get their previous Supercell ID names back. To put it into perspective for other players of online games like Fortnite, if you suddenly logged on to "drop in," and your user name was drastically different, it might make you wonder what Epic Games was thinking.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did my Supercell ID name change in 'Clash of Clans'?

According to the official Clash of Kings account on X (formerly Twitter), the Supercell ID name changes are part of maintenance within the game. The game shared a post to explain what happened. "Chief, after today's maintenance, your Supercell ID name may have changed — don't worry, that's normal!" The post said. "We generated one based on your in-game name."

It also included a link to change the name back. But, according to a player on Reddit who shared frustration as their ID name being changed, players can only change their name once. Many are worried that Clash of Clans essentially made this change for them.

Article continues below advertisement

@supercell @ClashofClans I hate this new supercell ID name change crap. My name was certainly long enough before today (after all these years) but for some reason today it isn't? This qualifies as one of those little things that is highly irritating 😡 — S1L3 (@jeperson13) June 16, 2025

Luckily, the Supercell ID name isn't the same as a player's name within the Clash of Clans game. But, the user wrote in their Reddit post, it's still frustrating all the same. And they have a few ideas about why the programmers might have made this change and how the game itself might benefit from it.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am willing to bet Supercell is planning to add a 'pay to change name' option," the Redditor wrote. "So they get players to use up their one free name change. Something they wouldn't normally. And then charge players for it in the future. Looks like Supercell cannot go five minutes without finding ways to scam players."

Unique Supercell IDs are now live! This

new feature allows all players to claim a unique Player

ID across all Supercell titles!



Be sure to reserve yours today 👉https://t.co/x5lEfCPxaM pic.twitter.com/DgkjYhdYz2 — Clash of Clans (@ClashofClans) April 15, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Some 'Clash of Clans' players can't change their ID names back.

After Clash of Clans shared the X post with the link for players to change their Supercell ID names back, some users replied to say that their original names are no longer available. Because it is entirely possible that, in the time it took for some players to try and change their name back, a new user took it, many could have lost their original Supercell ID names forever.