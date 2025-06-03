'Valorant' Players Noticed Right Away When Omen Was Suddenly Removed From All Queues There's a good chance that Omen will return. By Chrissy Bobic Published June 3 2025, 10:54 a.m. ET Source: Riot Games

For some gamers, part of the fun of playing a first-person shooter game like Valorant or a similar shooting game like Counter-Strike or even Fortnite is choosing your character. That isn't exactly far off from fighting games you might have played as a kid, where you fought with your sibling over who got to be SubZero each time you played Mortal Kombat. So, when Omen was suddenly unavailable as a character in Valorant, players wanted to know what happened.

Choosing a character in Valorant isn't based on aesthetics alone. Some of them have stronger abilities or powers. And other characters are so strong that they appear to have superpowers. Naturally, there are some faves, and Omen is one of them for some players. So, what happened to Omen in Valorant? That's what everyone wants to know, like, now.

What happened to Omen in 'Valorant'?

On June 2, 2025, players noticed that Omen was suddenly unavailable to use as a character. One player shared a post on Reddit to ask if anyone knew what happened. One user responded to claim that there was a bug with Omen where he could allegedly see and hear other players on the map, thus giving him an unprecedented advantage and giving the players who used him that advantage over others.

The official Valorant account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a post to explain what happened to Omen and confirmed that player's claim. "Due to this bug allowing Omen to unintentionally see enemies as they appear on your teammates' view, we'll be disabling him starting from 5:15 p.m. PT until further notice," the post said at 8:16 p.m. on June 2. "We're hoping to resolve the issue tomorrow and will keep you updated."

The big was actually discovered by the gamer Fayde, who posted about it on X on May 31, 2025. At the time, he shared a video of his gameplay to prove the advantage that Omen suddenly had. When the X account for Valorant shared the news about disabling Omen, it shared Fayde's tweet.

Omen will return to 'Valorant.'

Although the X post from Valorant promised a resolution "tomorrow," on June 2, the following day, players reported on the same Reddit thread that they still hadn't been able to play as the character. Some even said they might take a break from the game until they were able to use Omen again. And, according to one user, players may be in for a wait, even though they are all but guaranteed to have Omen back.