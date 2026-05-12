What Happened to Adam at the End of 'Unchosen'? "I would hope that he could find the strength to leave..." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 12 2026, 12:21 p.m. ET Source: Netflix Media Center

Netflix's Unchosen presents audiences with a world of a fictionalized religious cult. Its primary focus is on Rosie, who is a married mom living inside the cult. She who ends up questioning her world after a man named Sam with a criminal past enters the fold. Much of the show's dramatic tension focuses on Rosie and Sam's interactions, and how their relationship threatens not only her marriage with Adam, but her entire existence in the cult. If you've seen the series, then you know what happens with Sam and Rose, but what happened to Adam when the credits began rolling at the end of the series?

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What happened to Adam at the end of 'Unchosen?'

Warning: spoilers for Unchosen below. Much of the salaciousness in the series hinges on the hushed sexual encounters Rosie has with Sam. But as it turns out, living in a sheltered religious community makes people hot for outsiders. And Rosie isn't the only one bumping uglies with the new guy: Adam got it on with him too.

Around the time Rosie finally decides to leave her religious community behind, Adam confronts her about sleeping with Sam. But he's unable to judge her harshly, because it's not like he wasn't doing the same exact thing. His guilt ultimately outweighs the ire he feels upon learning his wife cheated on him with the same guy he cheated on her with.

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Source: Netflix Media Center

This prompts Adam to help Rosie escape with their daughter, Grace, from the commune once and for all. But Sam has other plans: he doesn't want to lose Rosie either, and he accosts Adam, along with Rosie and their daughter, Grace, while they're making their exit from the cult.

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Adam and Sam get into a scuffle as Rosie and Grace run away into the wilderness, but Sam eventually gets the upper hand. He tracks the two girls down and starts drowning Rosie. But while doing so, he has a change of heart and lets Rosie leave.

Source: Netflix Media Center

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During the attempted, but-not-really-I-was-just-kidding murder, Adam catches up with Sam and points a gun at him. This temporarily stops Sam in his tracks. But, like every character in every show who has the upper arm with a blicky, Adam lets the dude both he and his wife cheated on each other with speak for too long.

Sam is able to extricate his phone, which shows a recording of him and Sam engaging in a sexual act together. The religious cult that they live in definitely doesn't look fondly on infidelity. And homosexuality is also a big no-no.

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Source: Netflix Media Center

So for Adam to cheat on his wife with a man will completely ruin his reputation in the community. Which means that he cannot go to the police about Sam's behavior, nor can he out Sam for sleeping with Rosie and nearly killing her.

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The show ends with Sam becoming the head of the religious community. Asa Butterfield, who plays Adam in the show, told Netflix Tudum that Adam doesn't leave the cult, despite the fact that his character is nowhere to be seen after it ends.

Source: Netflix Media Center

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"I would hope that he could find the strength to leave, but I think he's still got a journey ahead of him, an internal journey to really confront his own truth, to confront the loss of his family, to confront Sam," he told the streaming outlet.