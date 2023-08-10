Home > Viral News > Influencers What Happened to Adrian Estrada? People Have Been Leaving Troubling Comments on His Social Media What happened to Adrian Estrada? The popular content creator has been absent from social media for weeks, and people are suggesting the worst. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 10 2023, Updated 12:39 p.m. ET Source: Adrian Estrada

In this day and age, we are used to seeing influencers share all kinds of aspects of their daily lives and personal goings-on, but it can be easy for fans to forget exactly how much is going on behind the scenes with these online personalities. Regardless of how much they share on their social media platforms, it's important to remember that there can be plenty of struggles that someone is dealing with that don't show up on camera. And it can be especially concerning when someone stops posting.

To that end, folks have been worried about Adrian Estrada. The Spain-based influencer was active on several social media platforms. On Facebook, he had over 2 million active followers and posted regularly on outlets like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. However, people began to worry about him after he mysteriously stopped posting on his various platforms. As of Aug. 10, 2023, people have been posting some troubling comments. Here's what we know about what happened to Adrian Estrada.

What happened to Adrian Estrada?

Starting around late May 2023, Adrian's social media posts became less and less frequent. His last Instagram post was published on May 20 and his last YouTube video was uploaded on July 11. His most recent post came on Facebook on July 25, but after that point, every single one of his social media platforms went dark without any prior warning.

For someone who used to post every couple of days with new videos and content, Adrian's sudden absence created cause for concern. Many fans started to question if something had happened to him to cause his unexpected break from social media. Folks wouldn't hear anything about him for several weeks until early August, when some troubling reports and comments began to surface.

Did Adrian Estrada die? Unconfirmed reports of his death have begun to surface.

Between Aug. 9 and 10, people began commenting on Adrian's videos sending their condolences. Many of them suggest that Adrian Estrada has passed away. "I can't believe you're gone," one person wrote on his last Instagram post. "I followed you since the start. This had me in shock. May you RIP," another fan commented on TikTok.

As of this writing, no official sources or loved ones have confirmed the details of his passing. However, many reports seem to echo the same information. Adrian Estrada had allegedly been battling depression and is heavily rumored to have taken his own life.

"It's crazy how a human can hide their true inner feelings and still put a smile on their face to show others they are fine," one person commented on TikTok. Social media almost never tells the full story of someone's life, especially if they're privately dealing with their own emotional state. Keep reading Distractify for any updates on Adrian Estrada as this story develops.