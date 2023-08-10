Home > Viral News > Influencers Elphaba Orion Doherty Is a TikTok Creator Who Loves to Belt Out 'Wicked' Elphaba Orion Doherty has become a popular performer on TikTok, leading many to want to learn more about her and why she has become so popular. By Joseph Allen Aug. 10 2023, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@elphabaoriondoherty

Although there's plenty of legitimate reasons to be concerned by the influence and reach of social media, one of the positive things that platforms like TikTok have done is lift up voices that may have otherwise never gotten a chance to shine. One of those voices is TikToker Elphaba Orion Doherty, a popular content creator on the platform who has more than 650,000 followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Elphaba is perhaps best known for her frequent videos singing "Defying Gravity" from the musical Wicked, which is also probably the reason her name on TikTok is Elphaba, but that's not the only interesting thing about her. Why has Elphaba been trending on TikTok? We have details on all of the drama.

Who is Elphaba Orion Doherty?

Throughout her time on TikTok, Elphaba, who is a trans creator, has been in a number of volatile relationships with other creators. The first of those relationships was with Jack, a fellow trans creator. Elphaba also started to create content with Chelsea Lee Art that eventually led to drama. Chelsea, who does frequent livestreams on the platform and also seems to have quite a bit of money, lives in London, and Elphaba went over there so they could make videos together.

Article continues below advertisement

Elphaba is trending on TikTok thanks to her drama with Chelsea.

Although Elphaba's first trip to London was an apparent success, the second trip didn't go nearly as well. Elphaba stayed with Chelsea, and the two apparently got into fights on a pretty regular basis, and even got kicked out of a karaoke bar. During one livestream, Chelsea unleashed on Elphaba, who had left Chelsea's apartment to stay in a hotel so she could get some space.

Article continues below advertisement

“I ended up shouting at my son because I’m stressed out. I’ve tried to help people, I’ve done what I’ve done, I want to go and relax sweetheart. I’m not a f--king babysitter," she said during the stream. "Why is my brethren not with me? That’s what I wanna know. I’m fuming. I’m stressed again. F--k this, darling. Watch. I’m cutting everyone off."

Chelsea also accused Elphaba of stealing her charger, saying that she had taken it with her to the hotel. "So I’m stressed out, Elpha is 19 sweetheart. She’s quite capable now. I’ve let her in my house for days and days and days to stay. She’s quite capable now to book a hotel and sort these things out. Why’s she with my friend when my friend should be here? They can all f--k," Chelsea added during the livestream.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users love small-scale drama and creators gain clout.

The drama between Elphaba and Chelsea is pretty small and petty, but there are plenty of users on TikTok who can't get enough of these small-scale fights. Although things may not be as rosy as they once were in the relationship between Chelsea and Elphaba, their feuding has earned both of them additional clout, which may be what ultimately matters most.