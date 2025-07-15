Olivia Culpo's "Baby Day" Hospital Bag Included Candles, Creams, Pillows, and More "I wanted to be able to see the baby at night etc. No one will ever convince me these were a bad idea I’m sorry." By Ivy Griffith Published July 15 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @oliviadangerculpo

Getting ready to head to the hospital to welcome a baby is both exciting and nerve-wracking. Especially if it's your first time, and you aren't entirely sure what you'll find useful. You want to have everything you could possibly need. At least, that's what The Culpo Sisters star and model Olivia Culpo seems to believe.

She welcomed her daughter in July 2025, but it was what she did before heading to the hospital that generated the most buzz. She shared the hospital bag, which sounds like no big deal. Except that the influencer seems to have brought everything but the kitchen sink, and the internet had some serious loving roasting for her. Here's what her hospital bag contained.

Olivia Culpo's hospital bag was jaw-droppingly inclusive.

Olivia married her now-husband Christian McCaffrey back in 2024. and the model and NFL star made a picture-perfect couple. Now, they make a picture-perfect trio. They welcomed daughter Colette Annalise McCaffrey, in July 2025, after Olivia excitedly shared what she was bringing to the hospital "just in case" she needed any of it.

On a Tiktok video, Olivia unloaded her bags to show what she was bringing. Items included in her bags included: battery-operated candles, to set the mood; her own personal pillows; comforters for Christian; a fan; aromatherapy scents; a picture of her pup; a fluffy robe; two recovery and care kits, one for a c-section birth and one for a vaginal delivery; filming equipment; makeup and hair products, and much more.

Basically, she brought everything you could want and more, including items for baby like several outfits, baby blankets, socks, a cord-collection kit, sound machine, and other necessary items. Which sounds like she's getting a pretty good head start on motherhood. However, TikTok had some pretty big thoughts about the all-inclusive bag, with several comments lovingly roasting her.

Olivia clapped back against naysayers, claiming she used everything she packed.

One experienced mom wrote, "Mother of 5 here all you need is the epidural and an entire chocolate cake after, truth." Another added, "The flickering candles made me literally LOL."

Another fan asked, "OLIVIA ARE YOU MOVING TO THE HOSPITAL?" But plenty of people had her back, with one labor and delivery nurse telling her to bring whatever felt right, and another fan writing, "hating on this is crazy… she’s about to give BIRTH!!! to a whole human!!! God forbid she wants to feel as comfortable as possible." But Olivia didn't need anyone to have her back, because she had her clapbacks ready and loaded.

In response to one comment, Olivia mused, "I ended up being there for 4 days and I’m so grateful I was comfortable …well as comfortable as you can be after getting your entire stomach sliced open." And in response to criticism of her candles, she snapped back, "I am SOOOOOO happy I had these 😭 They come with a remote control.. I had a c section so I couldn’t get up to turn on or off the lights (which are horrible and fluorescent anyway)."