Social Media Calls out Olivia Culpo’s Baby Shower for Overconsumption In March 2025, Olivia Culpo surprised fans with the announcement that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian McCaffery. By Danielle Jennings Published May 10 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Mega

As her due date fastly approaches, influencer Olivia Culpo recently held her lavish baby shower alongside her NFL player husband Christian McCaffery — but instead of celebrating the joyous occasion, some fans took to social media to call out the opulent event for alleged overconsumption.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2025, Olivia surprised fans with the announcement that she was expecting her first child with husband Christian, whom she married back in October 2023.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Social media calls out Olivia Culpo’s baby shower for overconsumption.

In videos circulating of the event, which featured tons of flowers, food, long tables, photo setups, and an open bar, some expressed that they felt it was all too much. “Wow, it’s like a wedding — completely disconnected from the real world. They couldn't care less about what’s going on in the world,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another added, “This is obnoxious. Lmao. Does she know she's not the first woman to bear a child? 😆 This is almost embarrassing.”

Article continues below advertisement

@oliviadangerculpo Baby shower of my dreams 🧸 thank you to everyone who made this day so special. Best surprise ever ♬ som original - andromeda

“There is no way a happy, satisfied person feels the need to do this and post it all over the internet. It’s honestly embarrassing … The amount of attention this woman needs is disturbing. Does anyone want to tell her she’s not the first woman on Earth to bear a child? What a wasteful, tacky display. And all to feed her fragile ego. I don’t know that I’ve ever seen someone as self-obsessed and completely lacking in self-awareness as Olivia Culpo. How has nobody pulled her aside to tell her she’s embarrassing herself? Yikes…,” a third Reddit user chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

A fourth commenter summed up their thoughts, writing, “Honestly I just know these people are miserable. If the point of your baby shower is to decorate and show off or film 'content,' rather than to celebrate your baby and the expansion of your family ... then you are not enjoying what is in front of you.”

Not everyone agreed with the overconsumption accusations.

Although there were several Reddit users who were put off by Olivia’s extravagant baby shower, not everyone shared the same sentiments. “I don’t get why everyone’s shaming them, it’s nice and they wanted a big event for something they both love (their baby). Like I’m not a fan of overconsumption but I don’t get why people are hating on them using their money the way they want. They aren’t hurting anyone,” a Redditor wrote in support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

In response to that comment, another Reddit user wrote, “I don’t get it either. That’s her home town, where she has a big family and friend group and they’re successful and work hard. Who cares? I think it’s beautiful and loved everything.”