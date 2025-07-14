Brock Mikesell Is Finally Back on Social Media After His Long Mission Trip Brock Mikesell's last post on Instagram before he came back was in December 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published July 14 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brock_mikesell

Some social media influencers take extended breaks from various platforms for a number of reasons, but they usually have to do with fans, followers, and hate they may receive in their DMs. For Brock Mikesell, who has his own Instagram account but also runs another account to make content with his identical twin brother, his exit was more about faith than anything.

When Brock seemingly went silent on social media in December 2023, most of his followers knew that he had left on a mission trip, which is common for those who follow the Mormon faith. Since Brock and his family have been open about their faith, many expected him to take a mission trip. But where was he, and how long was he actually out of the country?

Where was Brock Mikesell?

In August 2023, Brock and his brother, Boston Mikesell, shared a photo together on their shared Instagram account. In the caption, they wrote, "Only a couple more days until Brock becomes a missionary!" In the photo, they're holding a flag that says "Ordem e Progresso," which is a Brazilian flag. Although the brothers didn't say where Brock was going in that post, it makes sense for his mission country to have been Brazil. Brock confirmed as much on his own account in a post about Brazil.

In Brock's welcome home photos on his first post on his own Instagram account since December 2023, some of the signs are written in Portuguese, which once again confirms that Brock was in Brazil. It's also a common place for religious missionary trips. According to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is also known as the Mormon Church, the church has 97 missions in South America, with 36 in Brazil alone.

By comparison, Africa has 40 missions overall, and there are 45 in Asia as a whole. Most missions are in the United States. However, outside of the U.S., South America has the most missions that students and leaders of the Mormon Church participate in. For Brock, that's where the church sent him.

Judging by Brock's social media activity, he was away for almost two years. Per the Mormon Church, men from 18 to 25 can serve anywhere from six to 24 months during a mission trip. They also aren't prevented from serving on multiple trips in their lifetime.

Brock and Boston Mikesell have an Instagram account together.

Brock and Boston have their own Instagram accounts, but they often share content together on their shared one. Some of the posts are about their work for the church, while others are funny videos that they make together. They also often share updates about their life with their followers.