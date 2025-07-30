What Is Camilla Araújo's Assistant's Name? She Reportedly Made $54K in One Week The assistant is also on OnlyFans. By Niko Mann Updated July 30 2025, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @juliafilippo_

Fans of social media influencer Camilla Araújo are asking what the name of her assistant is after seeing her share her weekly income from OnlyFans. Both women are also on TikTok and Instagram, and they are raking in the dough.

Both ladies also reside in what's known as the "Bop House," a mansion in Florida where several OnlyFans women reside together and create their naughty content. According to The Palm Beach Post, seven women in total live in the mansion and earn $250 million a year between them with their OnlyFans videos as well as other social media content. Camilla has more than 9 million followers on TikTok and 5 million on Instagram.

What's Camilla Araújo's assistant's name?

Camilla Araújo's assistant's name is Julia Filippo. Camilla shared a video on Instagram in October of 2024, reportedly just one week after Julia joined OnlyFans. The post was captioned, "How much my assistant made with her new job … @juliafilippo_," and the ladies joked about how much money Julia made.

In the video, Camilla asks Julia, "How much have you made since starting OF (OnlyFans)?" Julia looked at the camera, looking perplexed, and replied, "You want me to say it on here?" "Yeah, if you want to say it, or show me because I know you're logged in on your phone." After Julia shows her phone to Camilla, she exclaims,"$54,000 f--king dollars?! Y'all are sick f--ks, because she looks 12. Y'all are weird. I don't even know what to say. $54,000 f--king dollars in a week? You're sick."

The ladies of the Bop House make light of all the negative backlash they receive on social media for making naughty OnlyFans content, hence the term "Bop House." Bop is internet slang for a person who has had a lot of sexual partners or a sex worker. According to USA Today, the ladies fly on private jets to events like the Super Bowl and eat $4,000 dinners. They also own expensive cars like Lamborghinis and Porsches.

Their content on OnlyFans is often pornographic and features them nude, but the content they post on social media includes fun dance videos and lifestyle content. The Bop House was co-founded by OnlyFans influencer Sophie Rain, and she told the outlet that she made $43 million in one year. “I love what I do, and it's so much fun,” she said. “It gave me so much freedom. It's a sex website, but it's so much more than that. It's a way to get connected to people and try new things, see new things.”