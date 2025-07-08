Alex Cooper Has Interviewed Kamala Harris but Not Donald Trump — What Are Her Politics? "I did what I knew would apply to the Daddy Gang." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 8 2025, 9:38 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world can't seem to get enough of Alex Cooper, whose mega-popular podcast Call Her Daddy has launched the podcaster into a stratosphere of multi-hyphenated proportions. Beyond her show, Alex is also an entrepreneur with her own podcast network and beverage line. She is also dipping her toes into television thanks to a reality television dating game and a documentary about her life that is streaming on Hulu. Is there anything Alex Cooper can't do?

Truth be told, getting the Alex Cooper bump can do a lot for a person. After appearing on her show, musical artists like Madison Beers and John Legend saw a sizable increase in Spotify streams, per Variety. But not everyone has been on the receiving end of Alex's King Midas-style touch. Kamala Harris was a guest on Call Her Daddy, but that didn't help the then-vice president cross the finish line. Alex reportedly said no to a chat with Donald Trump. This begs the question: What are her politics?

Here's what we know about Alex Cooper's politics.

In December 2024, Alex was a speaker at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York City, where she was asked about interviewing Vice President Harris. According to Variety, Alex told the audience that she never had any interest in getting into politics. Her interest in speaking with Harris stemmed from the fact that Alex wanted to have a larger conversation about abortion.

Alex revealed that she did more research for the Harris interview than for any other guest. She knew that this was something that her audience would be interested in hearing more about because it's about a woman's right to their body. Despite such a heavy topic, Alex described the interview as fun.

During the DealBook Summit, Alex also shared that Trump's team contacted her. She said this with a wry smile, then assured everyone she wasn't on the Zoom call. "I was like, 'Let me know how that goes,'" said Alex with a fair amount of snark. Ultimately, Alex didn't explain why they passed on Trump in favor of Harris.

Alex Cooper only wanted to talk about issues that affect women.

Following Alex's sit-down with Vice President Harris, she received quite a bit of backlash for focusing on issues that primarily affect the gals. "I totally understand everyone has different political opinions, but I feel really good that the entire episode is about women," she said in an Instagram video filmed immediately after the conversation ended. "I did what I knew would apply to the Daddy Gang," she said. "And I talked about women."