Brooke Schofield Gets Defensive on TikTok After Engagement Criticism "You do not know more about my relationship than me. You don’t even know where your eyebrows are.” By Jennifer Farrington Published June 28 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@brookeschofield

So, internet personality Brooke Schofield is officially off the market — she’s engaged to a guy named Miles McFly. She shared the big news on June 26, 2025, complete with photos of her massive ring and the lavish “engagement moon” she and her soon-to-be husband took in Cabo San Lucas. Now, while getting engaged is easily one of the most exciting moments in someone’s life as it marks a major relationship milestone, Brooke’s announcement was met with mostly criticism in the comments of her posts.

Sure, there was some excitement sprinkled in, but the responses were mostly bashing her fiancé. One TikToker in particular seemed to really get under Brooke’s skin, because she came back with a pretty defensive comment. Brooke eventually deleted the comment, but not before someone screenshotted it and shared it to Reddit, which, of course, set off a whole new conversation. Now people aren’t just talking about her response, but also calling into question her choice in men. Here’s what Brooke said.

Here’s the defensive comment Brooke Schofield left on a TikTok that criticized her engagement.

Brooke Schofield isn’t one to let a slick comment slide. Remember when she clapped back at people coming for her eyelid surgery? Well, now she’s back on defense, and it all stems from a TikTok uploaded by Ashlyn (@fvckb1tch3z), who had a few choice words for Brooke, her fiancé, and their engagement.

Ashlyn kicked things off by claiming Brooke had only known Miles for four months and boldly called him a “predator of a man.” She then said the engagement “makes perfect sense when you’re thinking about the fact that she has BPD and the way she talked about her ex in the past, saying she was so brainwashed.”

@fvckb1tch3z brooke schofield is getting married to a weirdo (no hate to bpd, i have it, im pointing out the fact it’s going to be a forever disease for her because she’s not handling it properly or moving towards remission in anyway) ♬ original sound - ashlyn

Ashlyn also claimed Brooke once said, “I would never do that again.” If you remember, Brooke had a whole messy situation with Clinton Kane, the singer who lied about both of his parents being dead, so it’s safe to say her history with men hasn’t been great. But Ashlyn didn’t stop there. She also threw out, “Girl, get a grip, you’re already racist, just don’t do this.” On top of calling Brooke’s fiancé a pedophile, she and others in the comments accused him of love bombing her.

Now, Brooke might’ve let a few comments slide, but Ashlyn’s video is not one of them. A screenshot of Brooke’s reply, which was posted to Reddit by @scorpiomartian, shows she didn’t hold back, writing, “I have gone through actual unimaginable things in relationships and I have shared all of that to help other people, not to have it thrown back in my face.”

She also cleared up her and Miles’s relationship timelines, saying, “I just got engaged to a man I have been living with for a year. A man who has never so much as raised his voice at me, who makes my life better and easier in EVERY way he knows how. I have never laughed harder or felt more supported and loved.” But she wasn’t done.

She then came for Ashlyn, writing, “I have never met you, I never will. You do not know more about my relationship than me. You don’t even know where your eyebrows are.”

One person claimed Brooke Schofield is “misrepresenting the facts.”

While Brooke caught heat for her “mean girl” response, which, in all fairness, was somewhat deserved considering everyone’s coming for her and her man, she also got called out for deleting her comment and allegedly “misrepresenting facts.”