Pregnant Nurse Adriana Smith Is Being Kept Alive, Despite Her Family's Wishes — Here's Why Adriana was declared brain dead in February 2025. By Niko Mann Published June 5 2025, 3:48 p.m. ET Source: 11 Alive News YouTube

Adriana Smith, a former nurse who is currently hospitalized at Emory Midtown Hospital in Atlanta, Ga., is the subject of a growing controversy in the U.S. Her case is controversial due to the state's abortion laws, and her story has drawn significant media attention.

Article continues below advertisement

A medical emergency landed her in the hospital more than three months ago, and all the media attention has people wondering what happened to Adriana Smith?

Source: Instagram / @ repayannapressle

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Adriana Smith?

Adriana Smith suffered from a medical emergency in February when she was nearly nine weeks pregnant, according to 11Alive News. She had been having severe headaches and went to Northside Hospital for treatment. Adriana was released after being given medication, but her boyfriend awoke that evening to find her gasping for air in her sleep and making gargling noises that he thought were the result of internal bleeding.

Her mother, April Newkirk, said that if the hospital had admitted her as they ran tests and ordered a CT scan, the emergency wouldn't have happened. “If they had done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it," she said. "It could have been prevented.” Adriana's boyfriend called 911, and she was taken to Emory Decatur Hospital. She was later transferred to Emory University Hospital, where a CT scan showed that Adriana had multiple blood clots in her brain and was declared brain dead.

Article continues below advertisement

Adriana Smith has been brain dead for over 90 days, but Georgia law requires doctors to keep her body alive because she’s pregnant. Her family says they’ve been stripped of medical decision-making and want people to understand the human toll of laws that ignore grief, choice, and… pic.twitter.com/TkxuiZtowI — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 15, 2025

Adriana is being kept alive due to Georgia's "Heartbeat Law."

Against her family's wishes, Adriana is being kept alive until her baby can survive outside of the womb due to Georgia's abortion laws. Known as the "heartbeat law," abortion is banned when cardiac activity is detected. The abortion law has some exceptions for incest, rape, or when the mother’s life is at risk, but because Adriana is brain dead, her life isn't considered at risk.

Article continues below advertisement

She was transferred again to the obstetric care center at Emory Midtown and has been kept alive by machines for more than three months because her medical team says they have no other option due to the state law. “She’s been breathing through machines for more than 90 days,” said Adriana's mother. “It’s torture for me. I see my daughter breathing, but she’s not there. And her son—I bring him to see her.”

Even worse, the doctors are concerned because the unborn child has fluid on his brain, and they don't know how much. “She’s pregnant with my grandson. But he may be blind, may not be able to walk, may not survive once he’s born,” she continued. “This decision should’ve been left to us. Now we’re left wondering what kind of life he’ll have—and we’re going to be the ones raising him."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the Associated Press, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the Georgia “heartbeat law” is one of the most restrictive abortion statutes in the United States. Cole Muzio of the Christian Frontline Policy Council said that Georgia's abortion law doesn't apply to Adriana, but he's happy nonetheless that her baby will be born.