Fans Shocked After 'DWTS' Dancer Alan Bersten's Face Appears to be Covered in Scars

For the Dancing with the Stars professional dancers, their appearance is their brand. Not only do their skills on the dance floor become their signature, but their looks become a part of the moving painting created by their efforts with their celebrity partners. Which is why so many fans gush over the pros and come to love them as their own celebrities.

Alan Bersten, one of the show's most beloved dancers, shocked fans in October 2025, after an on-air interview about absent partner Elaine Hendrix, seemed to reveal that he had scars all over his face, minus his usual stage makeup. So, what happened to his face? Here's what we know about Alan's scars.

What happened to Alan Bersten's face?

In the October 2025 interview, highlighted on TikTok, Alan is asked about Elaine's absence. He explains, "She's determined to come back next week." He added, "the doctors have cleared her one hundred percent. Elaine, I love you, I'm so proud of you, and I'll see you soon." This came after Elaine was forced to miss out on a week of the show due to an injury. But it was Alan's face which took center stage of internet debates following the interview.

Alan, who was missing his usual stage makeup, appeared to have small scars in several places on his face. However, it's unclear exactly what caused the scarring. We do know that Alan has a neck scar he received from a surgery in 2018, which he received to remove a benign but potentially dangerous tumor on his parathyroid gland, per Soap Central.

Alan battled with the difficulty of having a visible scar while on stage, but eventually came to terms with his new skin accoutrement. However, it's unclear if the scars that appear in the interview are related to the surgery, or even if they're real. Some fans have speculated that they might be a trick of the light. Until or unless Alan explains, all fans can do is speculate.

Alan is the "Happiest he's ever been," but fans think he's heartbroken.

Meanwhile, fans are also speculating about his mental health. With Elaine gone, some fans suggested that Alan appeared "Heartbroken" watching his colleagues and their partners compete while he sat one out.

On TikTok, one fan observed Alan's sweet message of support to Elaine, and shared, "all I know is he looked absolutely heartbroken the entire show and it was killing me." Other fans said it was clear he missed his partner, and was ready to get back on the stage and perform. While he misses his partner, he seems focused on her recovery.