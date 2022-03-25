Former 'Ready to Love' Star Alexx Blanks Has Gone Through a Life-Changing Experience

Dating shows have changed the scope of reality television. With real-life singles competing for love, the drama is always at an all-time high. And while there are many shows with twists and turns, the OWN network’s Ready to Love continues to be a fan favorite.

Ready to Love follows Black singles in their thirties and forties who are looking to build substantial relationships. While the show is presently in its sixth season, fans still hold their favorites from previous seasons close to their hearts. And Season 1’s Alexx Blanks continues to be a popular name among viewers.