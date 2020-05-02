What Happened to Amber on 'House'? A Look Back

Let's take a look back at two of the most powerful episodes of House and discuss what happened to Amber .

Remember Amber on House? No? Well, you might know her better as something else thanks to House's not-so-nice nickname for her, "Cutthroat Bitch". But whether you loved her or hated her, Amber played an important role in Wilson and House's lives and would forever affect their relationship.

What happened to Amber on 'House'?

We first met Amber (Anne Dudek) in Season 4 when she competed to fill one of the fellowship positions on House (Hugh Laurie)'s team. Her methods and incredible ambition earned her the nickname "Cutthroat Bitch" which stuck. In the end, House opted not to hire her for the position because she wasn't willing to lose. Her constant desire to win wasn't compatible with what House needed her to do.

Unfortunately for House, he later discovered that his best friend had started dating her. Wilson (Robert Sean Leonard) and Amber dated happily for a while, despite House attempting to come between them and get her to go away. However, there are also many hints that House has feelings for her as well.

Source: fox

In Season 4, Episode 15, "House's Head", it's discovered that, following a bus crash, House has gaps in his memory of the night it happened. But he insists that he knows that someone on the bus with him is going to die. He attempts to track down who it is, enlisting the help of his new team and former team.

He begins to hallucinate a young, beautiful woman (Ivana Milicevic), who seems to be guiding him to the truth. But the young woman has a necklace with a bug in some kind of gemstone. Though House studies the necklace and knows its tied to an answer, the truth is out of his grasp. At one point, in a hallucination, she appears to him and he has a long satin ribbon in his hands. Although it seems like a sexual fantasy of him tying a woman up, it has a much deeper and darker connection.

Source: fox

"I'm cold," she says next. "Stay with me," House says back, not knowing why he was compelled to say it. In his next hallucination on the bus, she asks him, "What's my necklace made of?" "Resin," he says. "Who am I?" she asks. At last, he finally understands. "Amber."

The crash had led to a steel rod going straight through Amber's leg, leading to House having to tourniquet her, hence the scene with her saying, "I'm cold" and him saying, "Stay with me."