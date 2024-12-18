What Happened to Ana Orsini? The 13 News Anchor Died Unexpectedly at 28 The news anchor's colleagues said on-air that they were "devastated by this loss." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 18 2024, 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@anaorsini

Since June 2023, Arizona newscaster Ana Orsini has made her CBS affiliate, 13 News at KOLD TV, a little brighter. The 28-year-old broadcaster was known for being a ray of sunshine in the newsroom and succinct and factually accurate on air when she had to deliver the news. Sadly, Ana's promising news career was cut short in December 2024.

On Monday, Dec. 16, Ana's colleagues at 13 News shared that she died at age 28. The young anchor had a promising career in the field and was said to support anyone looking to follow in her footsteps, often mentoring up-and-coming journalists. So, what happened to Ana? Here's everything to know.

What happened to Ana Orsini?

Ana's 13 News colleagues and fellow reporters, Tyler Butler and Carsyn Currier, were the first to announce the news of her death to the broadcast's viewers. During an emotional live broadcast, the anchors confirmed that Ana died the week before they publicly shared the news. While they didn't delve into exactly what happened to Ana, Tyler said her death occurred "unexpectedly."

"Sad news to share with you, our beloved friend and co-anchor Ana Orsini passed away unexpectedly last week,” he shared, with Carson adding, "Ana has been here at 13 News since June of 2023, and we are devastated by this loss.”

As he fought back tears, Tyler shared fond memories of Ana, telling viewers she was the same "funny, crazy person" fans saw on-camera when she was off-duty.

In addition to the anchors' report, 13 News released a statement on its website that further described Ana's legacy. The station highlighted her love for helping others, especially rescue animals, and her passion for brightening her environment, even during the harsh early morning broadcasts.

"Rescue animals were her passion, and if she wasn’t celebrating Fur Baby Friday, she’d be trying to find a new home for a cutie in need," If Ana found out you loved true crime like she did, she would share the calendar she kept to track the releases of all the new episodes of the best podcasts.

"Her favorite was True Crime Obsessed, and if you spent longer than 5 minutes with Ana without hearing her favorite quote, “Let the women do the work,” then something was seriously wrong! She was a peanut-butter-M&M-loving, platform-Ugg-wearing, pink-or-purple-Stanley-toting ray of sunshine, even at 4:00 in the morning."

Ana Orsini's cause of death was ruled as a brain aneurysm.

While Ana's colleagues opted not to share what caused her untimely death, 13 News broke down what happened to Ana during another news segment. Soon after Tyler and Carsyn's sentiments, 13 News shared another report confirming that a brain aneurysm caused the anchor's death. Although many people experience brain aneurysms between the ages of 30 and 60, anyone of any age can have one in their lifetime, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It's unclear if Ana had any preexisting medical conditions before her aneurysm.