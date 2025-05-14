Andy Green Leaves 'Dave and Chuck the Freak' for "Personal Issues" — What Happened? Andy Green is stepping away from 'Dave and Chuck the Freak.' By Allison DeGrushe Published May 14 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @andygreenradio

In March 2025, radio personality Andy Green marked a major milestone — his 10th anniversary with the weekday morning show Dave & Chuck the Freak. Celebrating on Instagram, he shared his excitement about continuing to bring laughs to both the team and listeners, saying he "can't wait" for what's ahead.

But just two months later, Andy appears to be stepping away from the show, at least for now. So, what's going on? What happened to him? Here's everything we know so far.

What happened to Andy Green from 'Dave and Chuck the Freak'?

On Wednesday, May 14, a fan sparked discussion in the Dave & Chuck the Freak subreddit about Andy Green's sudden absence from the show. The Redditor noted that Dave briefly addressed Andy's departure, citing "personal issues."

The OP reminded the community that the hosts are "just normal people with very public jobs," mentioning that there has been a lot of criticism toward Andy lately, particularly after he shaved his beard (as seen in a May 12 Instagram post).

"It seems like people don't realize how much words can impact them, especially when they're already going through the same life things that we all face," the Reddit user wrote, urging others to "be kind." The OP ended with a heartfelt message, "The show won't be the same without you, Andy. Take your time, and all of Detroit is rooting for you."

Some 'Dave & Chuck the Freak' fans believe Andy made the right call by stepping away.

At the time of writing, there's no confirmed explanation for Andy's departure beyond "personal issues." However, one Redditor in the comment section speculated that he may be "going through something with his mental health right now."

The user pointed to subtle signs, stating, "A few days ago, Andy shaved his beard. That sounds innocuous, but the fact that he's had his beard for a decade and then shaved it off was the canary in the coal mine."

They also referenced a now-archived Instagram post that Andy shared after the May 13 broadcast, in which he made "vague accusations" involving a member of the Royal Oak School District. Andy had mentioned plans to peacefully protest and declared he was quitting comedy "until justice was served." The post was deleted about an hour later.

The user further explained that during the May 14 broadcast, Dave said he and Andy met after the previous show. It was then that Andy decided to "temporarily step away from the show due to some personal issues." "To me, it's clear that he's going through something with his mental health right now," they expressed, "and as much as we will miss him, a live comedy show with an audience of thousands of people [is] certainly not the best place for him right now and it was the right decision."

Many others echoed that sentiment, with one commenting, "Glad Andy is putting his mental health and well-being before the show. Maybe he will find a new passion or come back better than ever! Wish him all the best! It’s tough out there, but there’s always hope!"