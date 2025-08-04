Fans Are Asking What Happened to Ansel Elgort After He Re-Appears In Public With New Look The 'Tokyo Vice' actor attended the 'Glengarry Glen Ross' premiere on Broadway on March 31, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 4 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Tokyo Vice star Ansel Elgort are missing the actor, as they haven't seen him much since he starred in the remake of West Side Story. back in 2021. Ansel stepped out last spring to attend the Broadway premiere of Glengarry Glen Ross at The Palace Theatre on March 31, 2025, and he was sporting a new look, per E! News.

The play starred Kieran Culkin, comedian Bill Burr, Bob Odenkirk, and Donald Webber Jr., and Ansel attended the opening night of the show wearing a blue suit and carrying a camera. He also had a new hairdo. The normally clean-cut actor attended the show with long hair down to his shoulders, but fans are most curious as to where he's been lately.



What happened to Ansel Elgort?

Ansel Elgort was a hot young actor a few years ago, with starring roles in the 2020 film Baby Driver and HBO's hit series Tokyo Vice, but the talented star withdrew from the public after he was accused of sexual assault. A woman claimed that he assaulted her when she was 17, per People. Ansel was just 20, and the woman — named Gabby — claimed on Twitter, now X, that he sexually assaulted her in 2014. She'd been a virgin before and claimed Ansel said, "We need to break you in" before intercourse.

She also accused him of trying to solicit naked pictures from the teenager, along with requesting she have a threesome with him, but the actor denied the claims. He shared the denial on Instagram, but it was later deleted. "I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours," he wrote. "I cannot claim to understand Gabby's feelings, but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone."

"What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship," the actor continued. "Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared."

"As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy," he concluded. The woman never came forward to file criminal charges but said she'd spoken out to "finally heal" from the incident. Ansel disappeared from the spotlight following the accusations and ket. low profile.

While he's been quiet since the allegations came out, he shared a post on Instagram on July 31, 2025, announcing he'd recently driven to Indiana. Ansle starred in the 2014 film The Fault in Our Stars, about two cancer patients who travel to Amsterdam to meet Peter Van Houten, their favorite writer. The film was based on the book by John Green, and Ansel shared his visit with him in Indiana.

"Recently drove across the country and made a great stop in Indiana to see John Green," he wrote. "He took me to see the actual funky bones! If you remember from TFIOS, Gus takes Hazel Grace there because the artist is Dutch (Joep van Lieshout) he then surprises her with Dutch cheese and tomato sandwich (the tomatoes were Mexican) and tells her that they are going to Amsterdam!!!"