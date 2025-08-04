Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Have Been Absent From ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ in 2025 Kelly Ripa was also absent from 'Live' following Mark's return to the daytime show. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 4 2025, 12:31 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Since 2023, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have given fans an even more intimate view of their long-running marriage when Mark decided to join his wife as her co-host on Live following Ryan Seacrest's departure. Mark's debut was the beginning of Live with Kelly and Mark and gave the former soap opera leading man the chance to flaunt his skills as a media correspondent and hilarious companion to his wife's infectious energy.

In 2025, after two seasons of Live with Kelly and Mark, fans were concerned when Mark missed several episodes. He eventually returned, only for Kelly to go missing the following week. So, what's going on with our favorite daytime duo? Here's what we know.

Mark Consuelos returned from 'Live with Kelly and Mark' after an unexpected absence.

Mark was missing from several Live with Kelly and Mark shows during the last week of July 2025. During a Tuesday, July 29 episode of the daytime show, Kelly told the audience that he was stuck in an airport after flying to Los Angeles, Calif. to work on a show. While there, his first flight was canceled due to an engine problem. Kelly said on the show that he rescheduled his flight, but that one was also delayed due to a "body problem."

"He was booked onto another flight," she explained, per TV Insider. "It was supposed to take off at 7:30, and at 9:30, he finally called me and said, ‘We’re getting ready to take off." Kelly also joked: “I don’t know if he arrived. I hope he did.”

In lieu of Mark's absence, the Live team tapped former The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell to step in and host alongside Kelly. In addition to Jerry, David Muir, Carson Kressley, and Steve Patterson also co-hosted the show for the rest of the week.

Kelly alluded to hosting the show without Mark for the rest of the week during the July 29 episode. She also joked that her husband was more upset about being away from their dog than her. "He was more emotional about leaving Lena," Kelly said. "The leaving Lena and the texting me, ‘How’s Lena? Is Lena okay? Does Lena miss me?'” “There was lots of reassurances with Mark that,’ Yes, Lena does miss you,"' she added. '"Yes, I put your shirt in her crate so that she doesn’t forget you for five days.'”

Kelly Ripa was absent from the daytime show after Mark Consuelos's return.

Thankfully, after spending most of the week away from fans, Mark returned to Live with Kelly and Mark for the show's Monday, Aug.4 episode. According to Decider, Kelly, however, was noticeably missing. The episode opened with Mark on the show's panel with Nobody Wants This star Jackie Tohn. Neither she nor Mark explained why Kelly wasn't there, but Jackie jokingly referred to herself as, "Kelly Ripoff."