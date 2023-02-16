Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Source: Getty Images Mark Consuelos New ABC 'Live' Host Mark Consuelos Is Biracial — Details on His Parents By Pretty Honore Feb. 16 2023, Published 2:58 p.m. ET

The only thing that’s constant is change and this is especially true when it comes to daytime television. This February, news outlets confirmed that Ryan Seacrest was making his exit from Live With Kelly and Ryan. Following Ryan's exit, Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, is set to replace him. And this isn’t the first time they’ve worked together on set. Years ahead of taking on the role of Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, Kelly and Mark were co-stars on All My Children.

Now, Mark is trying his hand at talk show hosting and we’re dying to know more about him. For example, what's Mark's ethnicity and who are his parents? Here’s everything you need to know about the new ABC Live host.

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Who are Mark Consuelos’ parents? Everything we know about his mom and dad!

Mark was born to Camilla and Saul Consuelos. The oldest of three children, he attended high school in Florida before studying at the University of Notre Dame and later graduating from the University of South Florida. However, he never really got a chance to put his marketing degree to use as he got his first big break in the acting biz only one year later. Since his rise to fame, Mark has remained close to his parents.

The actor opened up about their relationship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture." "So we kind of grew up together, at least that's how I see it,” he told the outlet of his mom and dad, adding that they are “relationship goals.”

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Saul Consuelos, Camilla Consuelos

"They're great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they're great role models. I try to conduct myself the way I think they would,” the actor went on. Although Mark was born in Zaragoza, Spain, he spent most of his childhood in Italy and the U.S. So, what ethnicity is he?

What ethnicity is Mark Consuelos?

Mark’s mom, Camilla, is Italian, while his father, Saul, is Mexican. Although he doesn’t speak a lot of Spanish, Italian is Mark’s first language. He previously told Teen Vogue that growing up biracial wasn’t easy. "I'm half Mexican, half Italian. So, I was always in this neverland of... I wasn't really 'Mexican enough;' I wasn't really 'Italian enough.' It wasn't until I got a little bit older that it really dug in,” Mark shared. Now, he hopes to be the change he wants to see in Hollywood.

Mark Consuelos