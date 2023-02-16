Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Ryan Seacrest Source: ABC Ryan Seacrest Said He’s Exiting ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Earlier Than Fans Would Like By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 16 2023, Published 12:43 p.m. ET

Many daytime TV fans have routinely started their mornings with ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan. Every weekday, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa discuss pop culture, their personal lives, and a plethora of other topics. On Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, Ryan made a major announcement.

During Thursday’s live episode, Ryan revealed his plans to leave Live with Kelly and Ryan after a six-year run. The host thanked the fans and Kelly for the opportunity to join the show and also announced that Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, would replace him as her co-host. So, when is Ryan Seacrest’s last day on Live with Kelly and Ryan? Let’s find out!

Ryan Seacrest’s last day on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ will come in 2023.

Ryan was understandably emotional when he shared that he was stepping down from his Live hosting duties. While filming his announcement alongside Kelly, he thanked the former soap star for being an “amazing partner, friend, and confidant” over the years. Ryan ended his speech by saying he was “excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

After Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Kardashians EP expressed his feelings about the exit even more on his Instagram account. Underneath a carousel of photos of him and Kelly, Ryan noted that he plans to leave the show in Spring 2023. Following his last day, he is moving from New York to LA for his other hosting gigs.

“I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country,” he explained in a lengthy caption.

While Ryan didn’t give an exact date for his last day, fans can likely see him on the show for a few more months as of this writing. And although Ryan won’t be on Live with Kelly and Ryan after the Spring, he promised his supporters “to forever share my food photos, chicken eggs,” so they won’t miss him too much.