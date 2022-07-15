After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?
It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
Kelly has put nearly 40 years of hard work into the world of TV, and she's got the net worth to prove it. How much is Kelly Ripa worth in 2022?
What is Kelly Ripa's net worth in 2022?
Being comfortable in front of the camera, as both a character and herself, has taken Kelly far. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she boasts an estimated net worth of $120 million. Forbes reported that Kelly would be earning more than $20 million a year for hosting Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018 — a salary that's presumably even higher today.
While Kelly became a household name thanks to landing her hosting gig on Live in 2001, she certainly wasn't a stranger to TV. Prior to securing that coveted spot alongside Regis Philbin, Kelly had played the role of Hayley Vaughan since 1990 on All My Children. Not only did the show change Kelly's career for the better, but it also changed her personal life. She met her husband, Mark Consuelos, while acting together on the series and the two were married in 1996. The couple is still together to this day and have three kids — Michael (born 1997), Lola (2001), and Joaquin (2003).
Kelly Ripa
Actress, Talk show host, Television producer, Dancer
Net worth: $120 million
Kelly Ripa is an actress, dancer, talk show host, television producer.
Birth name: Kelly Maria Ripa
Birthday: October 2, 1970
Birthplace: Berlin, New Jersey, U.S.
Education: Camden County College
Spouse: Mark Consuelos (m. 1996)
Children: 3
What was Kelly Ripa's life like before reaching her $120 million net worth?
Kelly was born in New Jersey where she was raised in a Roman Catholic household. According to Famous People Wiki, she studied psychology at Camden County College before realizing she wanted to pursue another path. Rather than completing her academic studies, she chose to move to New York to pursue a career in acting — and her gamble certainly paid off!
According to IMDb, Kelly has raked in tons of nominations and awards for her professional work. Between 2011 and 2016, she took home five Daytime Emmy Awards for "Outstanding Talk Show Host," which she has shared with co-hosts Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan, and Ryan Seacrest. She's also been nominated for numerous People's Choice, Soap Opera Digest, and OFTA awards.
In 2015, Kelly was given one of the greatest honors a celebrity can receive in Hollywood: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Now in 2022, Kelly is talking over nighttime TV with her new role as the host of Generation Gap. The silly game show pits grandparents and grandchildren against each other to see how much knowledge they have about each other's generations.
When she's not busy working on TV, Kelly is a supporter of various charities. She's raised money for the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund and Tomorrow's Children's Fund, and is an active participant in Mothers Against Drunk Driving.