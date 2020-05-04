Kelly Ripa Has the Sweetest Relationship With Her Parents — Meet Them Here!

Fans of Kelly Ripa know that she is quite the family woman. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host is known for putting her husband, Mark Consuelos, and three kids, Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, first, so it's no surprise that there have been questions about her own extended family since she's such a cool mom and wife. That said, we're looking into whether or not she's close with her mother and father, and if she has any siblings. Here's everything we know about Kelly's family!

Who are Kelly Ripa's mother and father?

If you watch Live!, you've probably heard Kelly gush over her parents at some point. Her mother is Esther Ripa. She was born on June 23, 1941, so that makes her 78 years old today. Her father is Joseph Ripa, who is still working hard today despite being in his early 80s. According to CamdenCounty.com, Joseph serves as the Camden County Clerk for Camden, NJ, with his term beginning in January 2020 and not ending until December 2024.

Source: Instagram

His bio on the page explains that he graduated from Camden High School in 1957 and then attended Rutgers University. He also served in the U.S. Army. He's been the County Clerk in Camden since 2009 after holding many other positions in the county, including Vice President of Central Labor and Freeholder. Kelly's parents currently reside in Voorhees Township, which is not too far from NYC where Kelly lives. Including Kelly's kids, Esther and Joseph are grandparents to six grandchildren.

Kelly has proved time and time again that she has a strong bond with her folks. In mid-April, she posted a sweet throwback photo of her parents with Mark's parents (her in-laws) amid the coronavirus pandemic, which showed how much she adores and misses them during this time. "Cannot wait to hug these four. (Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law) Will hug in any order or first come first serve ♥️♥️♥️♥️ circa 2005," she wrote in the caption.

For Kelly's mom's birthday in June 2019, she shared a sweet Instagram tribute featuring childhood and other throwbacks of Esther as well as a picture of her with Kelly and her daughter Lola. "Happy birthday mom! Even though you don’t have Instagram, this public declaration makes it possible for other people to tell you how much i love you!" she sweetly wrote next to the archives at the time.