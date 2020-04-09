Kelly Ripa Tearfully Reveals She's "Not Speaking to Two of My Three Kids"

It's safe to say that everyone, including celebrities, is going a little stir crazy as individuals continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19). While messages and videos of famous people singing songs, voicing their support, mini concerts, and dancing have continued to entertain the public, talk show host Kelly Ripa got very real with viewers.

While the Live! With Kelly & Ryan daytime star was speaking (via video chat) with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, she welled up with emotion, detailing how her personal life is currently going at home with her family being quarantined together. The 49-year-old revealed that she is not talking to her kids at the moment. Yikes.

So, why is Kelly Ripa not talking to her kids?

"I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now. I'm not talking to two of them," she confessed to her co-host. "Just because we're all in the same boat together, right?" The matriarch got visibly upset when she broached the topic, revealing that her kids "won't hug" her because they don't want to risk it.

“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she added. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’” Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos have three children together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17.

Source: YouTube/ABC