Kelly Ripa Tearfully Reveals She's "Not Speaking to Two of My Three Kids"By Gabrielle Bernardini
It's safe to say that everyone, including celebrities, is going a little stir crazy as individuals continue to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19). While messages and videos of famous people singing songs, voicing their support, mini concerts, and dancing have continued to entertain the public, talk show host Kelly Ripa got very real with viewers.
While the Live! With Kelly & Ryan daytime star was speaking (via video chat) with her co-host Ryan Seacrest, she welled up with emotion, detailing how her personal life is currently going at home with her family being quarantined together. The 49-year-old revealed that she is not talking to her kids at the moment. Yikes.
So, why is Kelly Ripa not talking to her kids?
"I'm not going to lie, OK? I'm going to let you in on a little secret. I'm currently not speaking to two of my three kids right now. I'm not talking to two of them," she confessed to her co-host. "Just because we're all in the same boat together, right?" The matriarch got visibly upset when she broached the topic, revealing that her kids "won't hug" her because they don't want to risk it.
“I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents,” she added. “And my kids, like, won’t hug me. And I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been in lockdown together. We’re fine. You can give me a hug. It’s fine.’”
Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos have three children together: Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 17.
After becoming emotional on-air (which we don't blame her), Kelly apologized to viewers and her co-host. "Maybe I’m just going to get my period, who knows?” she said. “Sorry, sorry. Sometimes we forget that we’re on ... Did I shout that, or did my inner monologue come out? Sorry, didn’t mean to do that.”
Seriously, we totally relate!
What to know about Kelly Ripa's three kids!
Kelly and Mark's eldest children, Michael and Lola, didn't stray too far from mom and dad when they graduated from high school. The two are currently enrolled at New York University (NYU). Kelly's only daughter is studying music at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.
Michael Consuelos is graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts after studying film. Unfortunately, amid pandemic concerns, the commencement ceremony has been canceled.
"I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks," she told her co-host Ryan. "And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can't obviously have now for so many myriad reasons."
Though she's upset, Kelly added: "Again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is."
As for Kelly's youngest son Joaquin, he is currently still in high school; though, pretty soon the famous family will be empty nesters.
More from Distractify:
Don't Come for Kelly Ripa on Instagram Unless You Want to Get Savagely Roasted
Does Kelly Ripa Seriously Make This Much per Year?
Kelly Ripa Reveals She Quit Drinking and Has Been Sober for 2 Years