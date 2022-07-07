What's the Prize on ABC's New Game Show 'Generation Gap'? The Winner Has a Choice

These little happenings are the entire premise of ABC's new game show aptly called Generation Gap. It features "family members of different generations who work together to answer questions about each other's generations." The best part of it all is that America's sweetheart — aka Kelly Ripa — is the show's host.

With questions like "What kind of animal is Sonic?" — spoiler: he's a super speedy hedgehog — Generation Gap is fun for the whole family. But what are these differing generations playing for exactly? Let's take a closer look at the prize.