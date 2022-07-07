Does 'Generation Gap' Accept Applications? Here's How You Can Become a Contestant

As the text suggests, those eager to apply to Generation Gap should team up with relatives. Family friends count, too. Generation Gap is filmed in Hollywood, and the casting calls on Backstage target people based in Palm Springs, Calif., and Los Angeles. The filming dates are yet to be made publicly available.

Right now, it's unclear if the episodes were filmed in one batch or on a weekly basis, and we're still waiting to learn when the next round of casting calls might open.