Here's Why Kelly Ripa Is Taking a Break From 'Live' Hosting

Since taking the air together for the first time in 2017, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest have endeared themselves to millions of viewers thanks to their charming banter and quirky mannerisms.

However, Kelly has been noticeably absent from Live with Kelly and Ryan for some time now. Due to Kelly's absence, entertainment host Maria Menounos has stepped in to fill her role.

And from her first day sitting in for Kelly on March 22, 2021, fans began speculating why Maria was tapped and where Kelly had gone.