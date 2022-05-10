Kelly Ripa Is Taking a Break From 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' This Week to Quarantine

Reportedly, Kelly even felt well enough to call into Tuesday's episode to provide an update on her health status. While she's "bummed out" that she'll be missing out on the show, she looks forward to returning as soon as she's recovered. Ken Jeong, who was a featured guest on Tuesday's episode, even took some time to wish Kelly a speedy recovery from COVID. For his part, Ryan Seacrest has reported that he feels fine.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs every day at 9 a.m. EST on ABC.