We’re Weeks Away From Closing Arguments in Johnny Depp’s Trial Against Amber Heard

Or, perhaps, you’ve kept blissfully unaware of this legal war. As The Independent recaps, Depp sued Heard for alleged defamation for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed, titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” Even though her op-ed didn’t name Depp, he claimed it hurt his career.

Heard then sued Depp for an alleged “smear campaign” and for continuing his alleged “abuse and harassment” with his lawsuit.

Here’s what we know about the trial timeline…