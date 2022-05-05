Viewers Believe Amber Heard Is Quoting Famous Movie Lines During Her Testimony

Viewers Believe Amber Heard Is Quoting Famous Movie Lines During Her TestimonyBy Allison DeGrushe
May. 5 2022, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Content warning: This article mentions allegations of domestic violence and physical abuse.
On May 4, Amber Heard officially took the witness stand to testify in the ongoing defamation trial instigated by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Throughout her testimony, Amber recalled numerous traumatic and controversial moments in her relationship with Johnny, including the first time he allegedly hit her and performed a "cavity search" on her.
Unfortunately for Amber, many find it difficult to believe her; psychologist Cooper Lawrence told Channel 7's Sunrise that Amber's testimony "comes across as a little bit false," adding that she "sounded rehearsed."
Additionally, much of the general public agrees and feels that the 36-year-old is using movie quotes in her testimony. Here's everything we know so far, including which films Amber is supposedly quoting on the stand.
Viewers believe Amber Heard's testimony was full of movie quotes.
While watching the trial, various individuals took to social media to report that Amber's deposition felt and sounded oddly familiar. After doing some digging, many discovered that Amber was potentially stealing quotes from movies and TV shows.
On May 4, Twitter user @christinapykles shared a thread of what she's seen so far regarding Amber quoting movie lines.
The second screenshot comes from someone named Micel Ko, who claimed Amber's "drink lots of tea" statement in court came directly from Notting Hill. The user stated Amber was "mimicking how Julia Roberts said it to Hugh Grant."
Additionally, a screenshot of @varukasawlt tweet reads that, during the trial, Amber disclosed that Johnny had slapped her once and then immediately noted he'd rather cut off his hand than ever lay it upon her again. According to the Twitter user, that's a line directly from 1945's Mildred Pierce; it's spoken after the title character slaps Veda across the face.
A third screenshot, and one of the most outlandish, implied that Amber's opening statement summed up the plot of The Talented Mr. Ripley. The unidentified Instagram user reiterated what the Aquaman actress said while on the stand:
"The thing with [Johnny] ... it's like the sun shines on you, and it's glorious. And then he forgets you, and it's very, very cold ... When you have his attention, you feel like you're the only person in the world; that's why everyone loves him so much."
If you've seen The Talented Mr. Ripley, you know Amber merely switched Dickie's name with Johnny; for those unaware, here's the actual quote from the 1999 psychological thriller:
"The thing with Dickie … it’s like the sun shines on you, and it’s glorious. And then he forgets you, and it’s very, very cold ... When you have his attention, you feel like you’re the only person in the world; that’s why everybody loves him so much."
Now, that's not all — there are several more movie quotes that Amber used in her testimony. According to TikTok user @telltheworldjohnny, the star stole lines from The Crucible, Shrek 2, and the 2001 stoner comedy How High. Others on Twitter also noted that Amber quoted White Chicks, Reservoir Dogs, and the Netflix show's Maid and I Am a Killer.