Amber Heard Fires PR Team Over Cascade of Negative Publicity in Ongoing Trial

As we enter the fourth week of the widely publicized defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, it's time for us to settle in and witness the Aquaman actress take the stand to defend herself against her ex-husband's claims.

Most of us have noticed that the general public has sided with Johnny in the high-profile legal battle. As a result, Amber has been taking hit after hit in the court case coverage, with plenty of negative publicity and alarming headlines.