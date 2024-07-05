Home > Entertainment Mark Consuelos Debuts New "Military" Buzzcut on 'LIVE With Kelly and Mark' "Do not adjust your TV screens. Yes, I got my hair cut." By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 5 2024, Published 11:46 a.m. ET Source: Live with Kelly and mark

On Monday's episode of LIVE With Kelly and Mark, the latter half of the couple surprised fans with a brand new 'do. Mark Consuelos, actor, TV personality, and husband of co-host Kelly Ripa, is partially known for his good looks, so when he walked onto set with a shaved head, many fans were shocked. At the top of the show, he immediately addressed what everyone was thinking.

Article continues below advertisement

"Do not adjust your TV screens. Yes, I got my hair cut," he said. Kelly wasted no time in rubbing his buzzcut, saying, "I’ve never rubbed an actual chinchilla, but I suspect this is what it feels like." So, why did Mark decide to shave his head?

Source: instagram/@instasuelos; Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Mark Consuelos cut his hair? It was for a TV role.

During the show, Mark answered fans' questions about why he cut off his locks. He explained that he usually cuts his hair every few years anyway, but this time, it was for a bigger reason. "Yeah, I got a TV job,” Mark explained. “A role in a pilot ... They said, ‘Can you cut it short?’ And I said, ‘How short? Military?’ And they said, 'Military.'"

Despite the haircut's name, however, Mark mentioned that he will not actually be playing someone in the military. However, that's all he has shared to the public — and, seemingly, his wife.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've been trying to get intel out of him ... you are so cagey about details that I'm not unconvinced that you are also, like your parents, in the CIA," Kelly said to Mark, garnering a laugh from the audience.