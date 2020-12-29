Jackie Tohn Starred on Another Netflix Hit Before Hosting 'Best Leftovers Ever'

If you've ever thought that you deserved an award for reinventing the leftovers from your fridge into entirely new meals, then you'll definitely want to add Best Leftovers Ever to your Netflix lineup.

The competition series is like Chopped for leftovers. Instead of getting obscure mystery ingredients, the cooks in each episode are tasked with repurposing past meals, like tamales, pad thai, and birthday cake. The most successful cook in each episode walks away with $10,000.