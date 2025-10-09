High School Football Player August Borden Was Injured off the Field — Something Didn't Add Up "As long as there are questions that are lingering in the air that no one can question, then we can’t give up on it." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 9 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Drew Van Devender

It's rare for a high school accident to get media attention, or even social media attention, but that's what happened for one student at Deshler High School in Tuscumbia, Ala. If you search for August Borden on X, there are numerous posts about the 17-year-old's story. Some are giving updates about his health status, while others are angrily insisting that something more sinister is afoot.

The Duchess of Meme X account shared a screenshot from a Facebook profile that belongs to a woman named Catey Watson Hall. In the screenshot, Hall claims that the student who was involved in an accident that left Borden severely injured was allowed to play football while a criminal investigation was underway. This was unacceptable to Hall, who also threw out some wild allegations. Here's what we know about Borden's situation.

What happened to August Borden?

Borden plays football at Deshler High School, where he was walking with some players after practice on Aug. 19, 2025, reports WHNT. Deputy Chief District Attorney Tim Gann told the outlet that the teammates were joking around with each other, as they normally do, when tragedy struck.

One player was walking alongside Borden, laughing, when that player dropped behind him to give him a bear hug. The two started walking in step with each other, while still embracing, when the friend said he heard Borden make a strange sound. He released Borden from the bear hug because in his words, "something didn't feel right."

Borden started to faint, but took a few steps while falling. The football players had been approaching a set of stairs that Borden tumbled down as he was unconscious. "At this point, he is completely unconscious," explained Gann. "He cannot protect himself. He is falling, full force, with no hands, or no anything, to protect himself." Witnesses said that Borden launched into the air after his knees hit the ground, and landed on the side of his head.

Borden's injuries were ruled an accident, but his family still has questions.

Borden was exhibiting signs of a concussion and was rushed to the hospital. According to WAFF, he sustained multiple skull and facial fractures and is still recovering. A criminal investigation was conducted by the Madison County District Attorney’s Office because there was a conflict of interest in the county where it occurred.

Investigators spoke with eyewitnesses and viewed text messages from students to parents that matched their description of the incident. Gann came to the conclusion that this was an accident based on the fact that there is "nothing in the criminal justice system that is appropriate ... because there is absolutely zero ill-will, and zero reckless behavior going on when this happened."