UCLA Backup Quarterback Pierce Clarkson Has Been Suspended Indefinitely Following His Arrest The felony charges are allegedly related to a domestic assault incident. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 8 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pierceclarkson

The UCLA football team is already facing controversy despite the fact that they are barely into their 2025-26 season. New head coach DeShaun Foster is taking the brunt of the complaints about a serious issue involving their backup quarterback, Pierce Clarkson. On Sept. 7, Los Angeles UCLA reporter Ben Bolch broke the news on X that Clarkson had been arrested on a felony charge. This did not sit well with fans.

Article continues below advertisement

Numerous replies to Bolch's post blamed the Bruins' program, with one person saying the team is in a "very, very dark place." In their opinion, the only solution is a "top-to-bottom overhaul" which includes a new coaching staff. What does the UCLA Bruins' program have to do with Clarkson's arrest, and what did he allegedly do? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Here is the latest information on Pierce Clarkson's arrest.

Clarkson was arrested Friday, Sept. 5, on unspecified felony charges. Bail was set at $30,000 with Clarkson's first court hearing scheduled for Oct. 3. A source told Fox 11 the charges allegedly stemmed from a domestic assault incident that involved the use of a deadly weapon.

UCLA Athletics released a statement, per NBC 4, that said they were aware of the charges against Clarkson. "He has been indefinitely suspended from all team activity pending the outcome of the legal process," said the statement. "This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct, and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and university policy."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are blaming UCLA's athletics program, and more.

Following the news of Clarkson's arrest, some fans theorized that the problem at UCLA and other schools is the lack of discipline. They also think the colleges put too much emphasis on sports and not enough on academics. One X user called for UCLA to fire head coach Foster and UCLA's athletics director, Martin Jarmond. They tagged UCLA chancellor Julio Frenk in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

One person asked if Clarkson is related to Steve Clarkson, the high school quarterback guru. Clarkson is Steve's son. According to Steve's website, he is "considered the nation’s preeminent coach of quarterbacks, having had great success as a private coach and tutor for some of the finest quarterbacks at the professional, college, and high school levels." He has coached everyone from Ben Roethlisberger to Tim Tebow, as well as several Division 1 quarterbacks.