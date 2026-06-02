What Happened to BadKid Tyraun? FunnyMike Fans Mourn Teen Killed in Baton Rouge Shooting FunnyMike’s Bad Kids world is grieving a teen fans watched grow up through skits, music and viral moments. By Darrell Marrow Updated June 2 2026, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/FunnyMike

YouTube fans are mourning the loss of Badkid Tyraun after the young creator was shot in Baton Rouge, according to WBRZ. Tyraun was part of FunnyMike’s Bad Kids world, where he appeared in skits, pranks, music videos, livestreams, and group videos. FunnyMike, whose real name is MacArthur Johnson, built a following through comedy, music, pranks, and family-style YouTube content.

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His Bad Kids collective became one of the biggest parts of his brand. The group launched in 2017 and included members like BadKid.Jay, Bad Kid Mykel, Badkidmirah and DEDE 3X. After Tyraun’s death, fans started asking what happened and what police and FunnyMike have said about the tragedy.

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What happened to Badkid Tyraun?

Tyraun, identified in police and local reports as 15-year-old Tyraun Dunn, died after a shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. According to WAFB, the Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. on May 20 in the 6900 block of Lobwood Drive. Officers found Dunn in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. A second victim also suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police have not shared what led to the shooting. Officials have also not released a motive or announced a confirmed suspect in Dunn’s death. Police asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit or Capital Region Crime Stoppers. FunnyMike honored Tyraun on Instagram Stories with photos and video memories, writing, “Rest Up,” per TheShadeRoom Teens. Other Bad Kids members, including BadKidMacei and BadKidJay, also shared memories of Tyraun.

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What is FunnyMike’s Bad Kids collective?

FunnyMike was already a popular internet personality before Tyraun joined the Bad Kids universe. His rise started in the short-form comedy era before he moved to YouTube and built a larger fan base. FunnyMike’s YouTube channel now describes itself as “FunnyMike Family” and promises “non-stop laughs and entertainment.” However, FunnyMike has said comedy was not his original plan. “Man, I ain't even gonna lie, I stumbled into comedy. I wasn't tryna be no comedian. I was tryna be a rapper before I was tryna be a comedian,” he said, per LegitNG.

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FunnyMike also used the Bad Kids platform to give young creators more visibility. Some members built their own fan bases after appearing in his videos. Others released music through his platform and became familiar faces to viewers who followed the crew’s content and group drama. After Tyraun died, some people online questioned whether FunnyMike could have done more for the Bad Kids. However, FunnyMike pushed back during a YouTube response.