Producer and Songwriter Beau Dozier Died at 45, but What Happened to Him?

After following in his father's footsteps as a music producer, news broke in March that Beau Dozier had died at the age of 45. Beau, who was the son of Motown legend Lamont Dozier, followed in his father's footsteps and was reportedly playing drums when he was just 4 years old.

Following the news that he had died, many wanted to better understand what happened to Beau. Here's what we know, and what people have said about him since his death.

What happened to Beau Dozier?

Beau's death was announced in March of 2025, but no cause of death was provided at the time the announcement was made. Unfortunately, that means we don't know for sure what happened to him, and that some people online will simply speculate. Singer J. Valentine broke the news, writing, "RIP 2 MY Brotha Beau Dozier, One of The Most Talented & Hilarious People I’ve Ever Met … Artist, Songwriter, Producer, Consultant on American Idol … He Even Taught a Class At USC!"

Beau worked with a range of high-profile artists over the course of his career, including Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, The Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men. Although his death has been confirmed, it seems that his family wanted to keep much of the information about his death private. We may never know exactly what happened to him, but we do know that the music world will sorely miss him.

What was Beau Dozier's cause of death?

Unfortunately, Beau's cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. He died at just 45, but his death could have been caused by any number of things. There were no news reports suggesting that he was ill, but Beau had a low enough profile that it's possible they simply weren't written.

Beau was a consultant on 'American Idol.'

In addition to his work with a variety of major artists, Beau also worked as a consulting producer on American Idol during the height of the craze around the series. As a consulting producer, Beau might have been responsible for helping to arrange the music for the contestants and may have also helped them with their song selections.

It's worth remembering, of course, that the show's contestants had to work with a band every week to determine what key a song would be in, how much of it they would sing, and whether they were going to do anything unusual to the arrangement. Beau would have been invaluable across all of those decisions.