Netflix Introduces Us to the 24 Faces of Billy Milligan, but Who Is He?

Billy was found not guilty by reason of insanity. This was the first time Ohio had ever tried a case like this. In December of 1978, he was sent to Athens Mental Hospital in Athens, Ohio, where he was treated by Dr. David Caul. After a decade in various mental health hospitals within the Ohio mental health system, Billy was released.

He eventually moved to Los Angeles, where he started a film production company in the hopes of producing a short that never came to be. On Dec. 12, 2014, at the age of 59, Billy Milligan died of cancer in a nursing home in Columbus, Ohio. You can watch more of his story in Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan now on Netflix.

If you or someone you know needs help, use SAMHSA Behavioral Health Treatment Services Locator to find support for mental health and substance use disorders in your area or call 1-800-662-4357 for 24-hour assistance.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.