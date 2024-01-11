Home > Entertainment > Music DJ Black Coffee Was in a "Severe Travel Accident" — What Happened to Him? DJ Black Coffee was in a “travel accident” and his fans are understandably worried. What happened to Black Coffee and will he be OK? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 11 2024, Published 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

We hate when something bad happens to our favorite artists. DJ Black Coffee is the latest artist to be affected by a terrible accident. He shared on Instagram and Twitter that he was “involved in a severe travel accident” but no one really knows what that means.

DJ Black Coffee, whose birth name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo, is a South African DJ who has toured the world with his fire mixes. He even won a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album with his 2022 album, Subconsciously. As a hard worker and skilled DJ, fans are worried for his health and his life. What happened to Black Coffee and will he be OK?

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee was in a “severe travel accident” during a flight to Mar del Plata.

On Jan. 9, 2024, DJ Black Coffee was en route from Florianópolis, Brazil to Mar del Plata, Argentina for a gig. Like any big-time musician, he was taking a private jet, but there were some complications. According to SABC News, “During the journey, severe turbulence forced the plane to make an emergency landing in Montevideo, Uruguay.”

Ironically, the famous plane crash of 1972 that has been recircling the cultural hivemind because of Society of the Snow was traveling from Montevideo, Uruguay. But back to DJ Black Coffee, the SABC broadcaster continued, “He’s now recovering in a private clinic with bruises and injuries all over his body with unforeseen complications.”

In his statement shared on Jan. 10, 2024, Black Coffee’s team wrote, “We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans. Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well! He looks forward to being back with you all very soon.”

Fans and friends are wishing Black Coffee a speedy and smooth recovery.

It isn't clear exactly what happened, but we expect that because of the plane’s emergency landing, Black Coffee might have been thrown around in the body of the plane, which resulted in some injuries. Now, Black Coffee’s fans and friends are sending their best wishes his way.