'Arthur' Fans Are Baffled by Brain's Lack of Screen Time in the Season 25 Finale

'Arthur' Fans Are Baffled by Brain's Lack of Screen Time in the Season 25 FinaleBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 24 2022, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
It's the end of an era. Arthur, the beloved animated educational series chronicling the latest adventures of a witty aardvark, has concluded with the Season 25 finale having aired on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
The flash-forward style episode cast light on where Arthur, his sister, D.W., and friends, Buster, Muffy, and the rest of the crew end up in the future — but one character is notably missing throughout the episode. Where did Brain go? What happened to him?
What happened to Brain in 'Arthur'? Why wasn't he featured in the Season 25 finale?
The Season 25 finale of Arthur offered a glimpse into the adult life of the most popular characters. Take Arthur, who is now sporting a full head of hair, a fetching vest, and his trademark glasses at a coffee date with his best friend, Buster, who now works as a teacher. Meanwhile, Arthur is a graphic novelist who just finished working on his first book. Muffy is running for Elwood City mayor, and George is now the owner of Sugar Bowl, having replaced Carl Manino.
As for Brain? The episode didn't seem to address where he ended up, which garnered considerable concern from fans online.
"Just watched the final episode of Arthur, and all I have to say is, what the f--k happened to Brain? They didn't say what happened to him. Where's he at? I need to know, please," tweeted @Maestro_Enso.
"Wait, where was Brain in the Arthur finale? OMG," tweeted @Rink__aaaaa.
"When did Brain leave Arthur’s inner circle and get replaced by George?" tweeted @LazerNights3.
As of now, Brain's current whereabouts are unknown. How his life panned out beyond the original scope of the series is yet to be revealed. Could he become the protagonist of a forthcoming spin-off? It looks very uncertain at this stage.
Voice actors like Steven Crowder and Alex Hood have lent their voice to Brain over the years.
One of the most popular characters on Arthur, Brain was voiced by several actors over the past two and a half decades. Comedian and conservative political commentator Steven Crowder lent his voice to the sweet character between 2000 and 2001. Alex Hood, Paul Stuart, and Max Friedman Cole were some of the voice actors who portrayed Brain on the show between 2001 and the present.
Where do the rest of the characters end up?
As the last-ever episode of Arthur reveals, Arthur's sassy sister, D.W., ends up as a police officer. Francine is the CEO of a sneaker company, while Binky is a weatherman.
Marc Brown, the creator of Arthur and the eponymous comic book series, makes a brief appearance at the end of the Season 25 finale as well, "portraying" the librarian who convinces Arthur to keep the title that's bound to launch his career as a graphic novelist.
"This Arthur series finale had my grown a-- in actual tears, and I don't know why. I grew up with this show for so long, and to see them all grown up with successful careers makes me feel a sense of pride," tweeted @DynamoSuperX.